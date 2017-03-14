Send this runz girl/she goat back to her private jet toasters - Onyinye Onwugbenu attacks Tboss

Onyinye Chukwuogo, makeup entrepreneur and daughter of billionaire businessman, Chief Izu Onwugbenu, took to her Instagram page today to blast Tboss for speaking her mind in the Big Brother Naija show.
After a heated argument between Tboss and Bisola (whom Onyinye is apparently rooting for), T-boss while conversing with fellow housemate, Efe, said she isn't about the prize money as her life wasn't based on it. She revealed that private jet owners have toasted her before and she's in the BBN house trying to build relationships that will give her something worth more than cash. Onyinye however attacked her for her honest conversation via Instagram, saying:
"Sick and tired of her trifling behind.. like she stays working my nerves... talking about owners of private jet are toasting her.... ok runz girl...wat else do we need to know ... please can they send this shegoat back to her pj toasters...they clearly need her more than we do...hiss"
22 comments:
Hmmmmm
... Merited happiness
Linda biko who is this onyi wey I no sabi...can't somebody be real again? If private jet owners dey toast NA crime? And how did she know Those is a Runs girl if she herself is not...women running each other down..Those is going no way...Edo babes no dey carry last...Team beautiful Those!!
Dat girl is d biggest idiot I hav seen dis year can u imagine? Apart from her daddy's money wat else can she boast of, ugly thing calling kittle black! And please don't judge someone until you understand d story. Vote TBoss to 32052.
Yes...a very sick character. She's weird,a psycho and just somehow. There's something not right about that child that scares me a whole lot. Something dark about her I can't qUnited figure well.
Linda, at this stage of your career I would expect you not to be biased. What's the meaning of "speaking her mind". Report stories and let your readers draw their conclusions. Why would you say "honest conversation". STOP BEING BIASED. HOW MUCH IS T-BOSS FAMILY PAYING YOU?
Madam hope your Dad did not hit on her cos I dnt know how you are certain she is a runs girl.It's only here one is not allowed to air their mind.if you want to vote her out do so without name calling.It shows maturity. Tnx
The Ony8nye girl is A raving Mad woman cause Tboss is Free to air her Views on anything....or is ur Husband after her already..
Stupid Nonentity calling another aWoman a Hoe...
Are U not an Hoelosho youself or If Ur Mother no Hoe around she will give birth to uncouth Stupid Lady Like U Bashing another Lady for no just cause...
Madam Mad Wiman pls go get a Life ...
Stupid thing..
Na U 4 go push her out of the house or Is Kemen ur Toyboy thats why U wanna kill yourself cause she's airing her View...
Ur Hubby should watch out ..
Stupid Woman..
Tokunbo is a bore.
She should do and go home.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
My nnewi sister, unu fukwolu.The half done moi moi is also getting on my nerves
Me I agree with her... Tboss is ogbanje.
But she is saying the fact.
Onyinye, you have enough drama in your own family. Sort it before attacking Tboss. Make up and make belief won't hide it. Don't get me to start talking. Be warned or you will hear your story on SDK Rumour has it. Pick a lane (your family) and stay there Onyimud!!!!
Hate the game not the player
That Tboss is fake as hell! Pyshcotic too. I can never forget the feigned sad n shocked look on her face n walking around like a zombie after Miyonse was sent home,when actually voted him out. Very pretentious annoying winch.
this onyinye girl is the reason ppl say money cant buy class.. hate kill her there. #TeamTboss.
This is wrong
Onyinye the attention seeker...
You all saying what you don't know about someone who you have never met, I pity your soul and I wonder how u pray to God for mercy. Why not watch d complete video before you start Judging people, I hope you will not be judged same bcs karma is a Bitch! N dis lady wats her name, I don't know please I am ashamed to call u a woman bcs u are a complete disgrace to womanhood. How can u call ur fellow woman dat bcs of a reality Game, I pray 4 God to have mercy on ur soul. I am not a TBoss fan but I will prefer her over a single mother who knows that 3T is married and still didn't mind committing Adulterous act with him, or should I mentioned what she did with bally all in National TV. We know u r supporting Bisola but do it justly. God please you
No this lady has absolutely no right to judge tboss and insult her in this manner. Who is she to pass such stupid judgement? Especially when she is best friends with Genevieve who lives a jet setting life with only one or two Nollywood movies a year. You are pointing one finger at someone else and four are pointing right back at you and your circle of friends. All these spoilt girls that feel entitled for nothing.
The angle your story is coming from is biased. "took to her Instagram page today to blast Tboss for speaking her mind in the Big Brother Naija show."
"Onyinye however attacked her for her honest conversation "
Please state the facts, leave us to judge if it was an 'honest conversation' or she was 'speaking her mind'.
