Senator Shehu Sani's aide attacked by herdsmen on Abuja-Kaduna expressway

Senator Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central has disclosed that one of his personal aides, was recently attacked by herdsmen along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.
The Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North, however, did not provide further details into the alleged incident.
Sani made the disclosure at yesterday's plenary while contributing to a motion on the need for the reconstruction and dualisation of the Markurdi-9th Mile Trunk “A” Federal Highway, sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North).
“With all the security on that road, my own personal aide was attacked by herdsmen on that road," he said, and lamented that issues such as bad roads only receive attention when the elite are affected.
Sani added that the federal roads that link different states to each other, should be prioritised for upgrade and rehabilitation, by the federal government.
