Senate insist Customs Comptroller General, Hameed Ali, must appear before house in his uniform

The last has not been heard of the faceoff between the senate and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service NCS, Hameed Ali, as the senate today maintained its position that the Customs boss must appear before it dressed in his uniform as a Customs officer.
The senate has invited him to appear before the house tomorrow dressed in his uniform to explain the agency's new vehicle duty policy where owners of old cars are expected to pay duty if their importers failed to pay when they were brought into the country.
Hameed who has never worn the Customs uniform since he was appointed in August 2015, had in an interview last week said he would not be wearing any uniform as he was not appointed to be wearing Uniform (read here).
A letter written to the senate notifying them of his inability to honor their invitation tomorrow, was read at plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki this morning. Hameed says he would be attending the NCSC meeting tomorrow. After reading the letter and hearing the opinion of his colleagues, Saraki insisted that Ali must appear before the house tomorrow dressed in his uniform.
No comments:
Post a Comment