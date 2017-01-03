Senate confirms Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Nigerian senate today confirmed Justice Walter Onnoghen as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria. He was confirmed today shortly after answering questions from Senators at the plenary session.
Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen who was born December 22, 1950 has been a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria since 2005.
He
graduated from the University of Ghana in 1977 and from the Nigerian
Law School in Lagos in 1978. Before joining the Supreme Court, he was a
judge in Cross River State and a justice of the Court of Appeal.
