Selena Gomez shares delectable photos from her Vogue magazine shoot, reveals she was depressed and didn't feel good enough

Another image shows her wearing an embellished red leather jacket with tiny shorts as she sits on a beach. The Monte Carlo actress also sat with Vogue's Rob Haskell to discuss getting into a psychiatric facility as a result of the pressures from her Revival tour.
"Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting on stage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically, I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable.
"I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it—which, I think, was a complete distortion. I was so used to performing for kids... Suddenly I have kids smoking and drinking at my shows, people in their 20s, 30s, and I’m looking into their eyes, and I don’t know what to say....
"What I wanted to say is that life is so stressful, and I get the desire to just escape it. But I wasn’t figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share... Maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, This is a waste of time."
She spent 90 days receiving treatment for her feelings of anxiety and being burned out. Selena seems to be in a good place now and is in a steady romantic relationship with singer The Weekend having split from Justin Bieber. a while back. It's obvious she can afford a pick of the most eligible bachelors because of her fame, however, she's revealed she is tired of it.
"Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am. But – how can I say this without sounding weird? – I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me."
