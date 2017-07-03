Seized $9.8m: Court fixes March 9th for hearing on Ex-NNPC Boss, Yakubu’s Rights Enforcement

In the suit filed through his counsel, Adeola Adedipe, Yakubu is praying the court to shield him from further investigation by the EFCC. He is also urging the court to award the sum of N1billion against EFCC and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, who is the second respondent, as damages and compensation, while asking the respondents to tender public apology in two widely published national dailies, for the violation of his aforementioned rights.
At the sitting today, counsel to the first respondent (EFCC), J. A. Ojogbane, told the court that he had filed necessary responses and ready to take the preliminary objections and counter affidavit, while counsel to the second respondent (AGF), T. A. Kazali told the court that they just filed their processes shortly before the court sitting, but were yet to be registered in the court record. Justice Mohammed, thereafter, adjourned for hearing on the motion.
It would be recalled that, on February 3, 2017, operatives of the Commission stormed a building belonging to the former NNPC boss and recovered a staggering sum of $9,772,000 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand United States Dollars) and £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) stashed in a huge fire proof safe.
On February 8, 2017, Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Kano Zonal Office where he admitted being the owner of both the house and the money recovered.
