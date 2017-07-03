See why Ghanaian prostitutes are not happy with President Akufo-Addo over 2017 budget

Just as some organizations are not happy with President Nana Akufo-Addo over the 2017 budget, even some commercial sex workers are also not pleased with the budget which was recently read in the parliament.
In an exclusive interview with mynewsgh.com, the President of prostitutes and it members in Kumasi complained that the 2017 budget does not directly address problems in their business.
'We were expecting the government to remove taxes on the importation of condoms so that more people will get interested in the prostitution business.
It's discriminatory that the budget captured head porters and left us. Meanwhile, the work we do is more difficult than them that's why we need government assistance to carry our work.
'If government announces free condoms for us, that one alone will make our work easier without fear of contracting any sexually transmitted diseases and also it will attract clients,' they said.
They also said that legalizing their work will help the government to develop the nation through their taxes.
They have therefore appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider them by initiating a free distribution of condoms and also legalize prostitution so the work will be safe for them.
