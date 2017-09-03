See these wedding photos taken after the party bus went up in flames

What could easily have been tragedy was immortalised in photographic memory as a wedding to remember. Shane McCollow, 29, and his bride, Krissi, 26, were on their way to the Little Brown Church in Iowa for their big day when the bus full of a dozen wedding attendees grew unbearably hot. Soon smoke began to creep into the bus forcing the wedding party to evacuate, not long after, one of the tyres exploded engulfing the vehicle in flames.
'I just knew something wasn't right because of the smell and smoke.' Wedding photographer McKaila Hanna said: 'We started to get a lot of smoke, it was almost like an exhaust smoke, kind of halfway until we got there. It was so smoky by the time we got there. It was pretty rough.'
