See the Nail Boutique that everybody is talking about...(photos)

Located at No 5 Wole Ariyo Street, Lekki Phase One, The Nail Boutique has a bouquet of services that everyone who cares about their nails should go and enjoy. The products used there are of the finest quality, and the nail technicians are thorough professionals, who have undergone and will continue undergoing periodic trainings to ensure high quality of work output.
If you are in Lagos, you should definitely go to The Nail Boutique. It isn’t only for women o. Take your men for the luxury pedicures and they will thank you later. Also take your kids, let them enjoy kiddies’ manicures like nail trims, hand massage, fun radical nail polishes with stickers and other nail art.
If you are secretly admiring someone, you can also gift them a session at The Nail Boutique. Just follow them on Instagram, Facebook (@TheNailBoutiqueNG) and Twitter (@NailBoutiqueNG) and send them a message. You can also book sessions on their website – www.thenailboutique.ng and get 10% OFF.
All customers get a drink of their choice on the menu and unlimited WiFi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tc3kKIMzlc
Did I also mention that they are really affordable? Check the prices on their website, follow and make them your number one place to fix your nails. You’re welcome.
1 comment:
Ihian. Nail boutique that offers drink and in that kinda environment can never be cheap. The price can only be reasonable when compared to others in same location. Its pretty cool though
Post a Comment