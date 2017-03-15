See interesting pictures from Japanese fertility ceremony

The custom is believed to bring fertility, good luck, and marital success to those who take part while the huge penis which weighs a whopping 95 stone, is celebrated as an emblem of good fortune, and carries religious significance for locals who believe that praying and touching the giant penis will bring them luck.
Thousands of festival goers line the streets to stroke the penis as it goes past. The festival takes place in the early Spring to symbolise new life and a new wooden penis is carved from cedar each year. Such festivals are not new to Japan with some going as far back as the 17th century but the events have grown in popularity in recent years, with tourists flocking to attend them.
