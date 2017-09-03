 See inside Jude Okoye's massive Parkview home (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

See inside Jude Okoye's massive Parkview home (photos)

The Okoye brothers recently moved into their homes in Parkview, Ikoyi. It's three different houses, in 3 different compounds but similar stunning design. See another photo after the cut...




17 comments:

David Uzor said...

Achievers...nice one

9 March 2017 at 09:57
TheRealAkon said...

Hmmmm Linda loves displaying wealth. I have few friends (No, they're not politicians) in the same estate who will NEVER display their homes on social media. Na waoh 4 some people.

9 March 2017 at 09:59
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
This is HOUSE and not house.... Enjoy urself my nigga....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

9 March 2017 at 10:05
How to protect your profile from Identity Theft on Facebook said...

Beautiful.

9 March 2017 at 10:08
Ugochukwu Onuoha said...

money is good,its their time today,tomorrow may be my own Amen

9 March 2017 at 10:09
Didimayanra kay said...

Wow!!! God we pray for ur blessings and favors in our lives...

9 March 2017 at 10:12
victor said...

lovely post

9 March 2017 at 10:15
Anonymous said...

Davido come oo & see,thirty billion 4 d account & u are staying inside rat hole

9 March 2017 at 10:17
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

The guys are balling.


Long live LIB

9 March 2017 at 10:17
Anonymous said...

Your just jealous

9 March 2017 at 10:21
Anonymous said...

Don't use may use will believe in yourself

9 March 2017 at 10:22
okafor richard said...

Ur type will never be rich...

9 March 2017 at 10:30
Anonymous said...

Psquare is too big for this jor. Why is this necessary? You have a great house, thank God for you. But there's no need to show off. That's where 2Face is different. You won't see him coming to the public forum to flash his wealth.

9 March 2017 at 10:31
Anonymous said...

Illuminati at work!endtime

9 March 2017 at 10:34
Eze Chinyere said...

This is waaah ohh. God pls answer my call.... grant my heart desires and may my destinty helpers locate me IJN

9 March 2017 at 10:35
Anonymous said...

jealous for saying the truth? u are an idiot.RENTED APARTMENT SHAME TO YOU

9 March 2017 at 10:36
Anonymous said...

Nice! Linda you for build your house o, instead of buying. It's all good anyway.

9 March 2017 at 10:40

Post a Comment

