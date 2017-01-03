See how to control and overcome your type 2 diabetes in 3 steps!

This article explains how it is possible and outlines three action steps that you can take to prevent or even reverse type 2 diabetes naturally.
In diabetes, glucose builds up in the bloodstream because it's having trouble getting into the cells where it belongs.
As a result, it may damage blood vessels of your organs such as kidneys and heart.
But why is that? Glucose uses insulin to open channels in the cell's outer membrane so that it can pass through.
The problem is that during diabetes insulin is no longer able to open up the cell. Suddenly, you may start experiencing unusual thirst, extreme hunger, fatigue, blurred vision and other symptoms of type 2 diabetes.
The following three steps will allow you to control diabetes more effectively:
IMPROVE YOUR DIET.
Stop eating all refined sugars, processed foods and dairy products. Start consuming fresh whole foods high in fiber.
These dietary modifications will help you balance your blood sugar, reduce inflammation and turn on all the right gene messages that are necessary for controlling diabetes.
KEEP OFF THE EXCESS WEIGHT.
Most people with diabetes are overweight or obese. Exercise can help with weight loss and improve insulin sensitivity.
It's simple - regular physical activity is a powerful way to reduce blood sugar and reduce your risk of complications.
Talk to your health care provider about what kind of exercise is appropriate for you. Even a 30 minute walk a day can have a huge impact on controlling type 2 diabetes.
EMBRACE THE POWER OF HERBS.
Diabetes symptoms can be controlled with many herbal remedies. More specifically, scientific research is now shedding more light on healing properties of various plants that either control blood sugar (bilberry, salt bush) or treat the side effects of diabetes (ginkgo biloba).
It's important to realize that high blood sugar is only a symptom - not the cause of diabetes.
The real problem is a diet high in carbohydrates and processed foods together with an unhealthy lifestyle. This is why you won't find the answer to your condition in a pill bottle.
Over 20 million Nigerians have diabetes and 6 million of them don't even know it. Recent estimates suggest that by the year 2050, almost one third of Nigerians adults will be diabetic.
Don't fall prey to this condition and take charge of your own well-being by changing what you eat and increasing your exercise.
If you or anyone you know want to reverse diabetes quickly, this free information is your best bet.
