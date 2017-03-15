See how this mother got revenge on her teen son after he sent her disrespectful texts

The conversation between Tralenn and his mum started innocently, with the teenager asking his mother if "hell" is a swear word. When she did not give him a straight answer, he proceeded to use the word in every message sent to her. He found a way to add "hell" into every of his reply, causing his mother to threaten to seize his phone and his car keys. Still, the boy did not learn oh, until it escalated and she threatened to beat him.
When that did not work, she warned that she was going to send him out of her house. That still did not work, so the woman threatened to come to his school and embarrass him, but he did not believe her, not even when she started posting photos of the school, showing him she was in there already.
It wasn't until she got into his class that he believed and the look of shock on his face is just priceless! Lol. The boy never expected it!
Read their conversation below...
This old man is 18 years old?
And Linda, this is news??? SMH
Lmao
All this happened withing one minute "3:44". They should both get prizes for speed texting with iwe.
Linda is the new challenge reigning now called #Hellchallenge
Loool😂
Hell has no fury like a woman scorned.
