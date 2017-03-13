See how friends of a transgender woman who was killed, glammed her up for her funeral

Chyna Doll was found between two parked cars and pronounced dead at the scene. She was born Walter Flemming but the dancer was widely known as Chyna Doll. She was quite popular in the local LGBTQ community.
When she died, her grieving friends glammed her up for her funeral. See the photo after the cut...
😭 ... WE ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR YOU TO RIDE WIT ME TO NEW ORLEANS YESTERDAY AND FOR YOU TO LEAVE A DAY EARLIER AND GET MURDERED LIKE THAT MAKES ME SICK TO MY STOMACH... SO MANY UNANSWERED QUESTIONS(why her? why shoot her 10x's? Why did she rush down there? why was she shopping alone? who is that stud she was with? where is that fuckin stud?) LIFE IS TOO FUCKIN SHORT!!!#TheTruthWillComeOut #RIP Chyna Gibson 💔😢
No comments:
Post a Comment