See the heartwarming beautiful post a mother wrote about her ex and father of her son

It's usual for people to break up and become cold towards each other, so this woman's cordial relationship with her ex is something newsworthy. Jessica Singleton made news headlines after she shared a post on Facebook talking about her ex, Jon Megason, and all the wonderful ways he treats her and the son they both share and it's all just so beautiful, you wonder why they broke up in the first place.
Sharing a collage of pictures in the post which has been shared over 300,000, Jessica wrote;
"This is my ex. This right here is more valuable than gold. This is a man who doesn’t pay a dime through the state because when my son needs new clothes, I just call him. This is a man who buys a bundle of kids’ movies on Vudu so even I can enjoy them with my son in my own home. A man who drops off the $45 box of pull-ups at my front door so I don’t have to load him up and go to the store. One who takes his son in 10 min notice far often than he should because I have too much to get done or just need a nap."
She went on to reveal how well he treats her by being sensitive to her feelings, being attentive to her and comforting her when she's in tears or stressed out. She also revealed that he is accepting of any man she is in a relationship with at the time and even encourages his son to love and respect them.
"This is a man who tells his son not to forget mommy’s boyfriend when he lists his favorite people off the top of his head," she wrote. "A man who rushes over because we got locked out of the house or spends his evening fixing something for us. This is a man who labeled the presents he bought his son from “mommy” because mommy couldn’t get him as many. A man who still watches my sister’s kids so our son can be with his cousins. One who accompanies me to meet strangers from Craigslist to ensure we are safe. This is the diaper-bag-wearing, chocolate-milk-making, selfless, protective, generous, accomplished FATHER to my son."
She revealed that she and Jon did not arrive at the mutual respect they have for each other overnight but had to work really hard and overcame several tremendous obstacles just to get there. She also took advantage of the post to advise divorced parents to reach an understanding for the sake of their kids.
"Stop giving excuses and come together for your children. I’m the most stubborn person that I know and forgiveness came easy to us for the sake of our son. And because of that, I see my son every single day. We always welcome each other’s presence."
Finally, Jessica thanked the object of her post, Jon, for being an exemplary individual.
"In case I haven't told you lately, I'm grateful for you. Most importantly for the motivated individual you are and how you provide Pierson with a phenomenal role model despite the foundation you once had. I love the amount of love my son will always have from you."
