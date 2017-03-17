 Scott Disick takes his kids and North West to upscale sushi lunch at Nobu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Scott Disick takes his kids and North West to upscale sushi lunch at Nobu

Scott Disick might no longer be together with the mother of his kids but he obviously makes efforts to remain in their lives and be a hands-on dad. The 33-year-old father of three was spotted yesterday taking his two oldest children and their cousin, North West, for lunch at Nobu, an upscale sushi spot in Malibu.

Scott painted the perfect picture of a doting father as he carried Penelope, 4, with her head resting on his shoulder. Mason walked beside him and they seemed to be in a deep conversation. Kim K's first child, North, was also a part of the party.  Both North West and Penelope Disick rocked matching black dresses .
The outing will most likely make it to a new episode of KUWTK because a camera crew was photographed following them about. They were later joined by the Kardashian matriach, Kris, and they stayed at the restaurant for a long while, emerging after it was dark outside.
More photos below.






Posted by at 3/17/2017 01:00:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts