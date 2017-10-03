Scott Disick makes shocking revelation that he is a sex addict, after Kourtney caught him with another woman

It's no news that Scott was caught with a model in Miami after abandoning his family while they were on vacation in Costa Rica. Scott's shocking revelation came after it seemed that he and Kourtney might be giving love another chance. The rumours flew and the couple fueled it by being seen in telling positions. At a time Scott even said of Kourtney, "She's the love of my life."
Then he was caught sneaking a woman into a hotel room while on that vacation and the looming reconciliation went down south. Kim was the first to discover that Scott brought a girl and she was heard in the clip saying, "Scott brought a girl out here". Then speaking to Khloe, she told her "You're just like a f***ing whore!", referring to Scott.
It was then that the 33-year-old father of three tried to explain himself, saying; "I'm a sex addict!"
He and Kourtney can be seen later in the clip trying to talk it out, but she eventually proclaimed; "It's just never going to work out."
This will not be the first time the pair have gone their separate ways. In 2009, they broke up after Kourtney found an incriminating text on his phone, but after she discovered she was pregnant with their first child, they reunited. In 2015 they separated again after their last child was born and as at early 2017 it seemed they might get back together again, until the Costa Rica saga.
No comments:
Post a Comment