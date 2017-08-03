Scarlet Johansson files for divorce from her husband Romain Dauriac

Actress Scarlet Johansson has filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac, who she married in 2014 and shares 3-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with.
Johansson's lawyer, Judith Poller, served Dauriac's Lawyer, Harold Mayerson, the divorce papers on Tuesday.Rumours of a split first plagued the couple in January after the actress stepped out without her wedding band but the two quelled the rumours by continuing to make public appearances together.
Dauriac's lawyer, Mayerson, revealed that the former couple disagree over where their daughter, Rose, should be raised and this is likely to be a bone of contention for them during the divorce proceedings.
"He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling. It will be an interesting process," Mayerson said.
oh no..liked em....
i bet she attached a "scarlet"letter to the divorce papers..
How can Blackwidow be married to that lame dude
