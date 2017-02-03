Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl,she is smiling at me- Rob Kardashian says to his daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian who is now separated from his ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna, has had their daughter since the weekend, while Blac Chyna has been out of town. Now that she is back in town, Rob is taking their daughter, Dream Kardashian, back to be with her mum. He shared the photo above and wrote:
"Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ..... she is smiling at me.U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️"
