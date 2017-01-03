Saraki congratulates Justice Walter Onnonghen, CJN

Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Onnoghen after 45 minutes screening.
"Today, we screened and cleared Justice Walter Samuel Onnonghen, CFR for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. The screening represents a major milestone in the progress of our democratic process," Sarki said in a statement."I am pleased to note that all arms of government have played their parts exactly as envisaged in our constitution. On behalf of my distinguished colleagues, I congratulate Justice Walter Samuel Onnonghen, CFR, for his well deserved elevation to the highest judicial office in the land.
"This achievement should underscore the inspiring reality that a Nigerian can rise to any position he merits. We look forward to productive engagement between the legislature and judiciary under the leadership of the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.
"The Senate will collaborate with the two other arms to support critical reforms and other initiatives that will improve the integrity and the impact of the judiciary as put Nation deepens it's democratic foundations in the lives of its citizens.
"On behalf of my colleagues, I wish Justice Walter Samuel Onnonghen, CFR, a most fruitful tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria."
