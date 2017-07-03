 Sadness after joy: Kano Conjoined twins who were separated now suffer serious complication | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Sadness after joy: Kano Conjoined twins who were separated now suffer serious complication

Beautiful conjoined twins Hassana and Hussaina who were born in Kano in 2013 and later separated in India now suffer serious complications and Five million naira to rectify what they are currently going through.
Statement released on March 1st, 2017, by the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital -AKTH reads:

'This set of beautiful twins born conjoined in 2013 at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano later transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano. The twins were later moved to India for separation, four years after the separation they are now experiencing a very serious complication that required the sum of Five million naira (N5,000,000:00) at the Hospital where they were separated. 
Hassana and Hussaina suffer uncontrolled defecation and urination which they have to wear diapers constantly to contain the frequent leakage of faces and urine. This uncomfortable situation deprived them from interaction with other children both at home and in school. 
The parents in collaboration with Medical Social Work Department Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano are appealing to the general public to please donate for the treatment of the twins. 
All donations should be channel to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital or contact Head of Department Medical Social Work through these GSM 08065580007/08023088964 Please donate, a drop can make an ocean, pass on'.
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Subuhanallah,may Allah direct their helper to the family as soon as possible.



7 March 2017 at 07:20
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dey r so cute


7 March 2017 at 07:25
oyindamola ogundeji said...

These promising beautiful children

7 March 2017 at 07:40
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

7 March 2017 at 07:41
Iphie Abraham said...

Chei! It is well







7 March 2017 at 08:01
ngfineface said...

They are just to pretty. Lord have mercy please

7 March 2017 at 08:04
Chikamso Ibezim Ekesili said...

God, since you have started the good work, may you complete it, to put the devil to shame. This is my prayer through Christ our Lord,,,,,, Amen.

7 March 2017 at 08:21
Chikamso Ibezim Ekesili said...

May Almighty God complete the good work he had started in their lives, Amen.
Devil is a liar.

7 March 2017 at 08:23
Geenah Tunga said...

May God heal them.

7 March 2017 at 08:29
OSINANL said...

7 March 2017 at 08:30
Anonymous said...

Beautiful kids...may help come tge ur way ....cant the northern elites take care of their bills....they always wait for Christians to donate and help...the database, dangote etc

7 March 2017 at 08:32
Anonymous said...

Beautiful kids...may help come tge ur way ....cant the northern elites take care of their bills....they always wait for Christians to donate and help...the database, dangote etc

7 March 2017 at 08:33

