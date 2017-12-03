Russian mayor declares his town a 'gay-free zone' and receives backing from colleagues

Davydov decided to bring in the ban when he found out that the local bakery was selling penis-shaped lollipops.
The mayors decision has received plenty of support from colleagues who approve of the ban. The head of Vyborg district, Gennady Orlov said:
'I support Davydov. 'There cannot be gay people in Vyborg District - and there must not be any. 'All those who want to be gay should go to Europe.' Konstantin Platonov, head Ivangorod, also backed the ban saying: 'I don't know any gay people ' 'I did not meet them in our town. 'And I hope I never meet them here.'Regional MP Vladimir Petrov, who represents Slantsy district, said:
'I understand Svetogorsk town is free from gays, because this is what the mayor, a colonel of the Russian army, has said. 'And who can we trust more in this country if not an officer? 'I can say, too, that the whole of Slantsy district is free from gays.' It remains unclear if the mayor checked all the 15,000 inhabitants of his town before declaring it a gay-free zone.
No comments:
Post a Comment