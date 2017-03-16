Runtown's babymama reveals the sex of their baby

Runtown's girlfriend has revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. In a post which she shared on her instagram page, she wrote;
After I have my son I'm going to get back to the old me I haven't seen in years, the woman not afraid to try anything and everything in life at least once!
I'm gonna get back into volunteering, acting & modeling, weight training, sewing my own clothes, having fun, and I'm also gonna revamp my skin & hair care line and figure out what went right/wrong so I can make it better than before and stand out from the rest! And I'm going to do all this while juggling my son and school!
No comments:
Post a Comment