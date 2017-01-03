Rory Mcllroy speaks for first time on the public uproar after his golf game with Trump, admits he'll never have voted Trump

Professional golfer, Rory McIlroy, opened up for the first time about the criticism he received for playing golf with US President Donald Trump. He said that he accepted the invitation to play only out of respect for the office of the President and said he has no regrets doing that.
The 27-year-old Northern Irishman, however, admitted that he was shocked by the outcry that greeted his decision.
"I must admit I was a bit taken aback by how much blowback it caused playing with him but I guess it just underlines how divisive a campaign it was," McIlroy said.
"It was all about respecting the office and it was a fascinating experience. Nothing prepares you for seeing 30 secret servicemen around him and 30 cops, and snipers in the trees. We spent the whole afternoon talking about golf because that’s how he wanted it."
In spite of the beautiful game they both participated in, Rory revealed that he would never have voted Donald Trump if he were an American citizen.
"If I’d have been American I’m not sure how I would have voted. I wouldn’t have voted for Trump, in fact, I wouldn’t have voted for either leading candidate. If anything, I would probably have voted for an Independent," he said.
McIlroy contemplated his return to the game after being away for seven weeks due to a fractured rib. He revealed that he has missed playing competitively and hopes to return to being number one in the game.
McIlroy also admitted that he felt frustrated watching nearly all his rivals win in recent weeks to gain some momentum in the build-up to the season’s first major, the Masters next month.
