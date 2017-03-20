Roger Federer defeats Stan Wawrinka to win fifth Indian Wells title

The Indian Wells is considered by many professionals to be the biggest tournament outside the majors and Federer said he had defied even his own expectations.
In his words,
'for me, the dream run continues. I'm not as surprised as I was in Australia, but still this comes as a big, big surprise to me, nevertheless, to win here again and beating the players that I did and the way I did. I couldn't be more happy. It's an absolutely huge start to the year for me. Last year I didn't win any titles. I don't think I was in any finals except Brisbane. The change is dramatic, and it feels great.'
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
One of the toughest job out there.... Congrats to him though...
