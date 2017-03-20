 Roger Federer defeats Stan Wawrinka to win fifth Indian Wells title | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Roger Federer defeats Stan Wawrinka to win fifth Indian Wells title

Two months after winning the Australian Open, 35-year-old Roger Federer beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 to become the oldest champion in the tournament's history, overtaking Jimmy Connors who was 31 when he won in 1984.


The Indian Wells is considered by many professionals to be the biggest tournament outside the majors and Federer said he had defied even his own expectations.
In his words,
 'for me, the dream run continues. I'm not as surprised as I was in Australia, but still this comes as a big, big surprise to me, nevertheless, to win here again and beating the players that I did and the way I did. I couldn't be more happy. It's an absolutely huge start to the year for me. Last year I didn't win any titles. I don't think I was in any finals except Brisbane. The change is dramatic, and it feels great.'
