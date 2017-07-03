Rock 'n' roll legend, Jerry Lewis sues his daughter for 'Abuse'

He says she gave him a "heavy cocktail of psychotropic drugs" to keep him under her control. According to the documents, Phoebe forced her father to go on grueling tours despite his poor health. Lewis says when he wasn't on the road, she kept him cooped up at home in moldy conditions so bad he had to wear an oxygen mask.
Lewis sued Phoebe's husband earlier this week for allegedly spending at least $5 million of his money on luxury cars, real estate and plastic surgery, but he's now adding his daughter to the suit. He's suing to get his money back, and to block the couple from using his name or likeness.
She's a wicked child.
Wicked daughter
What a wicked child.
