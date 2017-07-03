 Rock 'n' roll legend, Jerry Lewis sues his daughter for 'Abuse' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Rock 'n' roll legend, Jerry Lewis sues his daughter for 'Abuse'

Rock 'n' roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis is suing his daughter claiming she abused him for years by giving him drug cocktails and isolating him in a moldy house. His legal documents claim that his daughter, Phoebe, took advantage of him while she managed his career from 2000 to 2012, and schemed to spend his fortune with her husband, Ezekiel Loftin.
He says she gave him a "heavy cocktail of psychotropic drugs" to keep him under her control. According to the documents, Phoebe forced her father to go on grueling tours despite his poor health. Lewis says when he wasn't on the road, she kept him cooped up at home in moldy conditions so bad he had to wear an oxygen mask.

Lewis sued Phoebe's husband earlier this week for allegedly spending at least $5 million of his money on luxury cars, real estate and plastic surgery, but he's now adding his daughter to the suit. He's suing to get his money back, and to block the couple from using his name or likeness.
Posted by at 3/07/2017 06:50:00 am

5 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

She's a wicked child.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

7 March 2017 at 07:16
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


...merited happiness

7 March 2017 at 07:22
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMMM





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

7 March 2017 at 07:43
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmm,ok o




Wicked daughter






Lib addict#jut passing#

7 March 2017 at 07:56
ngfineface said...

What a wicked child.

7 March 2017 at 08:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts