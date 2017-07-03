Rivers State Lawmaker, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu named Best well-dressed dignitary at The Sun Awards

Politician Cum Fashionista Rivers State Lawmaker, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu and two others, emerge the Best Well-dressed Dignitaries at the 14th Edition The Sun Awards that held on February 18, 2017 at Eko Hotel, Lagos.
"These men outshined the women wearing simply irresistible suits on the red carpet, these are our favorite pictures of the perfect gentlemen on the red carpet." Sunday Sun February 26, 2017.
Page 35. The PDP Lawmaker who is representing Omuma Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly is a philanthropist and a grassroot mobilizer who doesn't joke with fashion and style, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu is a symbol of class and incandescent elegance.
More photos below...
