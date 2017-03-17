 Rita Ora steps down as Tyra Banks returns as the host of America's Next Top Model | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Rita Ora steps down as Tyra Banks returns as the host of America's Next Top Model

Super model, Tyra Banks has announced her return as the host of America's Next Top Model. She stepped down last season as a host to become just an executive producer for the show while Rita Ora took over as the host.
In a series of tweet, Tyra Banks revealed she missed her duty as a host and also thanked Rita Ora for doing a good job. This coming just few days after Tyra announced that she would be taking over from Nick Cannon as the host of America Got Talent.
