Rihanna dazzles in grey dress as she receives her Humanitarian of the Year award from Harvard University (Photos)

Dressed in a grey off-the-shoulder dress and matching over-the-knee boot, the Barbados beauty looked ravishing as she accepted her award plaque from Allen Counter, the director of the Harvard Foundation. Rihanna, who never made it past high school, could not hide her excitement at receiving an award from a prestigious university and she made it known during her speech.
"So I made it to Harvard," she began and received cheers from the audience. She went on to inform her audience that one did not need to have too much in order to help others.
"You don’t have to be rich to be a humanitarian. You don’t have to be rich to help somebody. You don’t gotta be famous. You don’t even have to be college-educated. I mean, I wish I was … especially today."Earning the Humanitarian of the Year award puts Rihanna in the same category with others who had previously received same award like; actor James Earl Jones, tennis player Arthur Ashe, and activist Malala Yousafzai.
More photos and a video below.
No comments:
Post a Comment