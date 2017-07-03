 Residents flee communities in Cross River state following communal clashes (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Residents flee communities in Cross River state following communal clashes (Video)

There is reportedly a communal clash going on between the people of Iyametet and Ababene in Cross River, causing residents to flee the communities in a hurry for fear of their lives. More than 500 people are reported by Paul Ifere to have fled their homes with the hopes of getting to safety.  A video recorded by a Cross River indigene travelling between both communities, shows residents with a few properties carried on their heads, walking away from the troubled communities to get to a more peaceful location.
Reacting to the uprising, a resident of Calabar wrote;
"The war is between Iyametet and Ababene. My colleague's old mother is trapped in Ababene as she was abandoned by fleeing family members. The son is here crying."
See the video below.

 
