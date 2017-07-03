Residents flee communities in Cross River state following communal clashes (Video)

Reacting to the uprising, a resident of Calabar wrote;
"The war is between Iyametet and Ababene. My colleague's old mother is trapped in Ababene as she was abandoned by fleeing family members. The son is here crying."See the video below.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
"The war is between Iyametet and Ababene. My colleague's old mother is trapped in Ababene as she was abandoned by fleeing family members. The son is here crying."See the video below.
No comments:
Post a Comment