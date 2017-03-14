 Repentant armed bandits and vigilantes surrender their weapons in Zamfara State (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Repentant armed bandits and vigilantes surrender their weapons in Zamfara State (photos)

The efforts to disarm cattle rustlers and armed bandits in Zamfara State, have seen many of them surrender their arms and other dangerous weapons to the Nigerian Army.

Over the weekend, 'Yansakai Vigilante and some repentant cattle rustlers and armed bandits from Kango and Dansadau towns in Maru Local Government Area, Nasarawan  Godel in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, as well as Wunaka town in Gusau Local Government Area, handed over one G3 Riffle, 434 Dane Guns, 69 locally made pistols, 8 locally made Revolvers, 39 locally made multi-barrel pistols and 36  'locally made Double-barrel Rifles.
The weapons were handed over to 233 Battalion of 1 Division Nigerian Army, in the presence of some Zamfara State government officials and representatives of various Security Agencies in the State. 
More photos below...


