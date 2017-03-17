 Reno Omokri, other Nigerians react to El-Rufai's controversial memo to President Buhari | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Reno Omokri, other Nigerians react to El-Rufai's controversial memo to President Buhari

In September 2016, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai wrote a controversial memo to President Buhari, criticizing his style of administration. The memo surfaced online yesterday.

El-Rufai in the memo drew President Buhari's attention to the fact that his government has not provided the mundane benefits of governance to Nigerians. 


He also referred to President Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abbah Kyari, as a clueless official who has no knowledge of his office. While some Nigerians applauded him for being truthful to the president, others slammed him for pointing out President Buhari's faults when he has not addressed his as a governor of a state that has witnessed a lingering religious crisis. See more reactions after the cut.








5 comments:

Anonymous said...

El-Rufai is a wrong fellow with an evil intent...

17 March 2017 at 14:27
dee boi said...

If Reno see the size of elrufai's wife u'll know he can lift something as big as elephant... dee

17 March 2017 at 14:29
FRESH said...

Reno OMOKRI still idiotic. A product of his corrupt judge father.Apart from that, who is Reno OMOKRI?

17 March 2017 at 14:42
June said...

Reno Omokri always making sence.👍

17 March 2017 at 14:43
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 March 2017 at 14:54

