Remy Ma says she doesn't regret dissing Nicki Minaj but she's not proud of it either

In her diss tracks, Remy accused Minaj of sleeping her way to the top, called her butt fake, and claimed other people wrote her rhymes. When Nicki Minaj didn’t respond, she dropped another track and also shared pics of Nicki Minaj in her underwear on Instagram.
In the recent interview, she says even though she doesnt regret what she did, she isn't proud of what she did.
She said:
“I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female.
“It just bothers me that this record that I put out where it’s literally picking apart a female went so viral, and every media outlet wants to talk about it and pick it up; I feel like we could’ve done the same thing working together. I just personally think it would’ve been so much cooler...if we came together and made something crazy. It could’ve been totally different.I don’t regret it (shETHER), but I’m not particularly proud of it either.” She also described the process of recording the track, which set the internet on fire upon its release on February 25. According to Remy, she didn’t notice how long the recording was.
She said:
“I didn’t realize it was seven minutes until after it was done,” she joked. “Have you ever had an argument with your man where you go in and you realize after, like, I was cursing him out for the last three hours?”
“We could have done the same thing, working together. I would have liked that so much better that way.”When asked why she didn’t team up with Minaj, Remy said:
“It wasn’t me. You can’t force somebody to do something they don’t want to do.”
