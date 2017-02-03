Release male prisoners to marry us – Ghanaian women beg President Akufo-Addo

The Women from Assin Fosu in the Central region of Ghana are pleading for leniency for male prison inmates in the region. Some of the women in an interview with Adom News revealed that majority of them are seriously single and are being pressured by their families to marry before the end of 2017, a situation which is now causing them to sleep with married men.
'The men in the prison are more than the men in our town so please release them for us. we will enjoy with them and have a nice family together and so we beg Nana Addo to pardon the prisoners in our region because our town is dying' they bemoaned.
