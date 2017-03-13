Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter step out in patterned mini gowns

Reese Witherspoon was spotted on Sunday with her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe and the mother and daughter looked more like twins. The pair were attending a party in Beverly Hills, California, and were dressed in floral-patterned mini dresses.
Ava, who Reese had with her ex-husband and co-star Ryan Phillippe, wore a dress slightly shorter than her mother's but they both donned matching sunshades and with their similar blond hair colour, they could both pass for sisters.
Reese, 40, revealed last month in an interview with E! that her daughter is frequently confused for her and people walk up to her often, thinking she's her actress mother.
She said:
"We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her (Ava) on her performance - she's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'"
She said that Ava has not indicated interest in becoming an actor like both her parents, but she's been a strong support for her.
