Red carpet photos at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

The Red carpet show for the 5th annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice
Awards (AMVCA) has begun and nominated celebrities and guests stepped out in style. Somkhele, Rita Dominic, Eku Edewor, Sika Osei, Toni Tones, Uche Jumbo,
Timi Dakolo, IK Ogbonna, Ivie Okujaye, Uti Nwachukwu, Iyabo Ojo, Linda
Ejiofor, Lolo, Toying Aimakhu, Zainab Balogun, Betty Irabor and more are
pictured at the event.
9 comments:
The girl on the white and black lace🙌💯👏👏👏👏👏👏
And Linda ikeji.... You better go there ooo... Share your red carpet pics too
Yes to Betty Irabor's dress. Zainab Balogun - lovely.
Hmmm,all this actress must u show off ur Breast and bodies to come out for shows, pls it does not show good of u,the guys dressed cute and the ladies are indecent .
If you're d guy on a black shirt,trousers n a black cap,tall in height n fair in complexion that asked for a dance N I twerked for @ midas arena last night,#weldonsah. I was so tripping for u n danced sexually with just U and at d end u couldn't even ask for my contact. U just left just like that without a word. I've been sad abt this. Drop ur contact if u see this please
They all slayed to the bank
Issokay. Let d show begin
...merited happiness
Hi Linda. Why is it that your App doesn't show pictures anymore.
Toyin Aiamakhu is my favourite.
