 Red carpet photos at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 4 March 2017

Red carpet photos at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

The Red carpet show for the 5th annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has begun and nominated celebrities and guests stepped out in style. Somkhele, Rita Dominic, Eku Edewor, Sika Osei, Toni Tones, Uche Jumbo, Timi Dakolo, IK Ogbonna, Ivie Okujaye, Uti Nwachukwu, Iyabo Ojo, Linda Ejiofor, Lolo, Toying Aimakhu, Zainab Balogun, Betty Irabor and more are pictured at the event. See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 3/04/2017 06:47:00 pm

9 comments:

Faith Akpomedaye said...

The girl on the white and black lace🙌💯👏👏👏👏👏👏

4 March 2017 at 19:02
Ebuka Umeh said...

And Linda ikeji.... You better go there ooo... Share your red carpet pics too

4 March 2017 at 19:02
Chikaka said...

Yes to Betty Irabor's dress. Zainab Balogun - lovely.

4 March 2017 at 19:16
Anonymous said...

Hmmm,all this actress must u show off ur Breast and bodies to come out for shows, pls it does not show good of u,the guys dressed cute and the ladies are indecent .

4 March 2017 at 19:17
Anonymous said...

If you're d guy on a black shirt,trousers n a black cap,tall in height n fair in complexion that asked for a dance N I twerked for @ midas arena last night,#weldonsah. I was so tripping for u n danced sexually with just U and at d end u couldn't even ask for my contact. U just left just like that without a word. I've been sad abt this. Drop ur contact if u see this please

4 March 2017 at 19:18
Anonymous said...

They all slayed to the bank

4 March 2017 at 19:36
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Issokay. Let d show begin


...merited happiness

4 March 2017 at 19:42
Anonymous said...

Hi Linda. Why is it that your App doesn't show pictures anymore.

4 March 2017 at 19:42
TheRealAkon said...

Toyin Aiamakhu is my favourite.

4 March 2017 at 19:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts