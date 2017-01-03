 Recession: NCC reveals that the internet users in Nigeria declined to 91.2 million in January 2017 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Recession: NCC reveals that the internet users in Nigeria declined to 91.2 million in January 2017

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that the number of internet users in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks declined to 91, 274,446 in January. This was disclosed in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for January 2017. Internet users dropped to 91,274,446 in January as against 91,880.032 users recorded in December 2016, showing a decline of 605,586.


GSM service providers, according to the data released, lost 605,586 internet customers. For Etisalat, the data showed 13,564.284 customers browsed the internet in January revealing a decrease of 188.656 users against the 13,752.940 users recorded in December 2016.

MTN which had 31,015.45 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in January, had a drop of 737, 964 internet subscribers in January after recording 31,753.369 in December 2016.

However, Airtel had 19,618.485 internet users in January, adding 254, 94 customers to its December record of 19,363.545 and Globacom had 27,076,272 internet users in January, recording an increase of 66,094 users from the 27,010.178 users of the internet on the network in December 2016

Sorce: NCC
