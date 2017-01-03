Recession: NCC reveals that the internet users in Nigeria declined to 91.2 million in January 2017

GSM service providers, according to the data released, lost 605,586 internet customers. For Etisalat, the data showed 13,564.284 customers browsed the internet in January revealing a decrease of 188.656 users against the 13,752.940 users recorded in December 2016.
MTN which had 31,015.45 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in January, had a drop of 737, 964 internet subscribers in January after recording 31,753.369 in December 2016.
However, Airtel had 19,618.485 internet users in January, adding 254, 94 customers to its December record of 19,363.545 and Globacom had 27,076,272 internet users in January, recording an increase of 66,094 users from the 27,010.178 users of the internet on the network in December 2016
Sorce: NCC
