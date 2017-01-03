Recare Limited hosts its key distributors to its first interactive session

As it is the culture, Recare always seek ways to foster and strengthen relationship with its Key Distributors in order to promote business growth as well as satisfy all its consumers.
Recare in a bid to fulfil its commitment to connecting and strengthening a mutually rewarding business relationship with its distributors, has put together a relaxed platform for interactive sessions.
The conference provided a platform for the management at Recare limited and its distributors pan-Nigeria in order to review the performance of business in 2016 and to chart a more rewarding and beneficial strategy for 2017 whilst recognizing growth opportunities for all.
In his welcome address, the company’s group CFO said “The essence of this bi-annual conference is to ensure that our keys Distributors are constantly aligned with the company’s vision as well as to bring value to all our customers through enhanced product knowledge and excellent customer service”.
He also acknowledged the efforts and resilience of distributors in working to meet expectations and closing the year 2016 on a good note despite the economic downturn.
The distributors represented by Sly five praised the Recare team for all the support they received and also affirmed with a promise to perform better in the year 2017.
Pictures Below...
No comments:
Post a Comment