Real Madrid break 52yr record as they become the first team to score in 48 consecutive games

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Betis 2-1 at home thanks to
goals from C. Ronaldo and the ever reliable Sergio Ramos. In the
process, the reigning European champions became the first team ever to
score in 48 consecutive games.
The record was previously held by
Portuguese club, Benfica when they managed 47 consecutive goal-scoring
games between December 1963 and January 1965.
The last time Madrid
failed to register a goal was back in April last year in the first leg
of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City at the
Etihad.
Madrid has notched up 34 wins, 11 draws and just three defeats since that clash in Manchester.
