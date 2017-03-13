 Real Madrid break 52yr record as they become the first team to score in 48 consecutive games | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

Real Madrid break 52yr record as they become the first team to score in 48 consecutive games

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Betis 2-1 at home thanks to goals from C. Ronaldo and the ever reliable Sergio Ramos. In the process, the reigning European champions became the first team ever to score in 48 consecutive games.

The record was previously held by Portuguese club, Benfica when they managed 47 consecutive goal-scoring games between December 1963 and January 1965.


The last time Madrid failed to register a goal was back in April last year in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Madrid has notched up 34 wins, 11 draws and just three defeats since that clash in Manchester.
Posted by at 3/13/2017 08:53:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts