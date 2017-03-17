 Rare photos of Adolf Hitler has been sold at auction for $41,000 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Rare photos of Adolf Hitler has been sold at auction for $41,000

Rare and exclusive photos of Adolf Hitler allegedly recovered from his mistress' bunker have sold in auction for $41,000.
An unidentified buyer purchased the photos, many of whom show a different side of a man whose name is synonymous with evil.
 In one, Hitler sits comfortably in a deck chair on the veranda of his villa in the south of Germany, reading a document.
The album was acquired by a photographer in 1945. He saw a Russian soldier take it out of Eva Braun's bedroom drawer, shortly after Hitler and Eva committed suicide, leaving little doubt about its authenticity.
Eva Braun and Adolf Hitler married April 29, 1945 and committed suicide together the following day. She was a photographer and an assistant to Hitler's personal photographer in the years prior to her death. The album of photographs was auctioned by Royal Tunbridge Wells in Britain.
Posted by at 3/17/2017 02:19:00 pm

4 comments:

dj banti said...

Na people way get moni go buy an
Godtakeover

17 March 2017 at 14:22
OSINANL said...

OK

17 March 2017 at 14:47
Anonymous said...

Wetin person wan use Hitler's picture do?

17 March 2017 at 14:51
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 March 2017 at 14:51

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts