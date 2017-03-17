Rare photos of Adolf Hitler has been sold at auction for $41,000

An unidentified buyer purchased the photos, many of whom show a different side of a man whose name is synonymous with evil.
In one, Hitler sits comfortably in a deck chair on the veranda of his villa in the south of Germany, reading a document.
The album was acquired by a photographer in 1945. He saw a Russian soldier take it out of Eva Braun's bedroom drawer, shortly after Hitler and Eva committed suicide, leaving little doubt about its authenticity.
Eva Braun and Adolf Hitler married April 29, 1945 and committed suicide together the following day. She was a photographer and an assistant to Hitler's personal photographer in the years prior to her death. The album of photographs was auctioned by Royal Tunbridge Wells in Britain.
