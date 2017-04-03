 Rapper, Too Short being investigated for rape | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Rapper, Too Short being investigated for rape

American rapper, Todd Anthony Shaw, who is simply known as Too Short, is being investigated in a rape case. According to a TMZ report, a woman whose name remains unknown, claims on November 1, 2016, she was at a residence in LA with the rapper, when he allegedly sexually attacked her.
She told the police that she was a virgin and gave no form of consent when the incident happened.
Sources close to Too Short told TMZ that the West Coast rapper never had sexual contact with the alleged victim.  They said she was on his record label but was eventually dropped, which led to the made up allegation.
The sources also disclosed that the victim tried getting back to the label, and Short thinks this as a form of extortion. However, the rape case is still being investigated by the police.
