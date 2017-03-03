Range rover launches their new model & an Intl journalist thinks it will be spotted in Lagos soon

The new Range Rover Velar was unveiled a day ago at London's new Design Museum. Velar is the fourth distinct Range Rover model, fitting in the line-up between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. The new Land Rover Velar can be purchased from July 2017 and prices will start at £44,830 and rise to around £85,000 for the top-of-the-range, 155mph First Edition. But this is not on the same level with the Autobiography o...:-)
1 comment:
Linda bia...how am I sure you've not bought it already...I know you.....
Long live LIB
Post a Comment