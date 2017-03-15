Profingaz drops new song ‘Nwa Mama’ Ft. Tspize off his raw exchange [EP]

The Extended Play features six songs each one unique in representing the artiste’s mixed journey over the years.
The Information Management Technology graduate signed on to Raw Records aims to exude positivity through his music and is inspired by life lessons and experiences. Despite showing glimpses of his considerable talent over the years, ‘Raw Exchange’ is a musical journey that encapsulates the evolution of Profingaz’s music.
‘Nwa Mama’ Download Link:
http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/ubqj9l4x8v0g/hulkshare.mp3?d=1
RAW EXCHANGE [EP] Sound cloud Link:
https://soundcloud.com/profingaz/sets/raw-exchange-ep
RAW EXCHANGE [EP] iTunes Link:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/raw-exchange-ep/id1201188786?ls=1
