Princess Diana's former lover denies claims he's Prince Harry's biological father

James Hewitt,58, and Princess Diana had met in 1986 when he became her riding instructor. At that time, Princes Diana and Prince Charles were reportedly having a strained relationship and Prince Charles was rumored to be seeing his former flame-turned-wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles.
So when Prince Harry was born a while later, it was assumed that Hewitt was the father, considering the rift in the royals' relationship and how close Princess Diana was to James Hewitt.
During the interview, Melissa Doyle asked Hewitt: “Are you Harry’s father?”
“No, I’m not,” he replied in the interview that aired today, March 12. He revealed the rumors have persisted over the years becasue “It sells papers. It’s worse for [Harry], probably, poor chap.”Speaking on his relationship with the late Princess, Hewitt said he wished he could whisk her away from the spotlight. He revealed that they had wonderful moments and enjoyed long walks along the beach.
“It’s a gradual period and then, you know, suddenly you can’t get enough of each other or see each other as much as you want.
He added, “Well, I’d cook and she’d wash up. Just dinner and relaxing and laughing.”
Their relationship ended when Hewitt was deployed to serve in the Gulf War and the press exposed their affair.
