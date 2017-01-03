President Buhari is not sick, he is on medical vacation- House of Reps leader, Femi Gbajabiamila says

According to him, Presidnet Buhari is on medical vacation and not that he is sick. Gbajabiamila said this while correcting one of his colleague and chief whip of the house, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, who referred to President Buhari as being sick during plenary yesterday.
"The president is not sick. At best, he can say that the President is on medical vacation. There is a difference between being sick and going on a medical vacation”Gbajabiamila said President Buhari has extended his vacation in the UK so he can conclude some medical test which he is currently undergoing.
We don hear
...merited happiness
So NIGERIA should stop praying for him abi?why are they thanking people for praying..SMH
Oga gbaja. . Must you talk.. wat you said now does not make sense. We pray God will ill our president, stop saying shit gbaja..
Good health matters alot,daddy should take his time and enjoy his medical.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
What ever if him like make him go permanent sabbatical
Well wateva his condition is,we don't care. he shouldn't come back cos we aren't missing him.
Signed
LibBadBoy
As simple as APC
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
yet another clown.. u must think we are fools
My orientation ingrained & i imbibed d culture of respect for leaders in all cadre so i refrain frm calling Gbajabiamila names,but my question is,is Gbaja dence,obtuse or is he deliberately being stupid?for how long will this exercise in foolery continue,how long will they keep forcing us to believe in a lie.Buhari is not seek,okey but why do they keep soliciting Nogerians to pray for his recovery or is it jis resurrection
EITHER DEAD, SICK OR MEDICAL VACATION... ALL I WANT IS FOR HIM TO REMAIN THERE
This is why I myself resolved that I will not pray for him since he's officially on routine check-up abroad. Yet many religious groups are praying for the recuperation of a leader who we are told is "hale and hearty". I hope he finishes his marathon check up and resume work fast.
The Aficionado
Stupid fool...
If someone is not sick, what is he taking a medical vacation for?
