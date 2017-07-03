President Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises- Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, says

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, says Presidnet Buhari has delivered on all his campaign promises. Onu said this at the first annual public lecture and book presentation in Abuja in honour of the late Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi, SAN, who died in a motor accident on March 6, 2016.
“The APC is delivering on its manifesto. The President, during his campaign, campaigned on the basis of what the manifesto has said, and as the President, he has delivered. He is securing the nation, he has done very well in the North-East, he has brought rule of law. Today, people think twice before they can do anything that will undermine the best interest of the nation and he is working very hard. We are all supporting him to rebuild our economy”he said
