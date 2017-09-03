 President Buhari expected in Nigeria tomorrow March 10th | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

President Buhari expected in Nigeria tomorrow March 10th

Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says President Buhari is expected back to Nigeria tomorrow  March 10th.
21 comments:

Sylvia said...

Watch out for a clone....... Sitting by the corner...

9 March 2017 at 21:52
ifeoma's verdict said...

Pls we dont want him back. What is he coming back to do? Osibajo is ok for us.

9 March 2017 at 21:56
Anonymous said...

I feel at the point, if President Buhari can not address the country directly on his health condition and travel plans. then no one should come and tell us that he his coming in tomorrow.

We have diff platform in which he can use!

for sure we will keep praying for him

9 March 2017 at 21:56
Anonymous said...

Akeem Opayemi said...

Anonymous said...

Abeg mk him stay back

9 March 2017 at 21:57
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Sarah said...

He shouldn't return yet jurh
























Sarah said...

ngfineface said...

Issorerite.

9 March 2017 at 22:08
Anonymous said...

Who cares! Hope he returns in pieces. There has been relative stability since his absence.

9 March 2017 at 22:09
Debbie Chelsea said...

Safe trip

9 March 2017 at 22:11
Anonymous said...

Okay!

9 March 2017 at 22:13
Truth-be-Told said...

When is he going back for follow up check?

9 March 2017 at 22:15
Truth-be-Told said...

Mr. Adeshina can also tell us when the president will be going back for follow-up check up. This way there won't be much howling if the president decides to travel for another medical vacation. We are all ears!

9 March 2017 at 22:20
Anonymous said...

Daddy bubu why now, you need more rest oooo. Are you sure the dr did a proper chck??..relax ehhnn,will keep praying 4 u

9 March 2017 at 22:34
Anonymous said...

Are they done cloning another Buhari for us? If yes, he should start coming back

9 March 2017 at 22:36
Anonymous said...

OK we are waiting

9 March 2017 at 22:40
Anonymous said...

Until we see him!

9 March 2017 at 22:43

