"Death is an inevitable end that must come to all mortals, and we must keep praying and working to ensure that we live a life that pleases our Creator and benefits humanity"he said He also prayed that God will comfort the grieving family and grant rest to the soul of Mrs. Audu. General Gowon, who thanked President Buhari for the commiserations, assured him that he will not relent in praying for the unity and progress of the country, adding that Nigerians are also praying for the President's quick recovery.
Monday, 6 March 2017
President Buhari calls former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, condoles with him on the death of his sister
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/06/2017 02:15:00 pm
4 comments:
