Monday, 6 March 2017

President Buhari calls former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, condoles with him on the death of his sister

President Buhari yesterday commiserated with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), over the passing away of his younger sister, Kande Martha Audu. 79 year old Kande Audu died yesterday March 5th. The President, who called from London, extended his deepest condolences to General Gowon and his family, urging them to take solace in the fact that Mrs. Audu lived a worthy and exemplary life.


"Death is an inevitable end that must come to all mortals, and we must keep praying and working to ensure that we live a life that pleases our Creator and benefits humanity"he said He also prayed that God will comfort the grieving family and grant rest to the soul of Mrs. Audu. General Gowon, who thanked President Buhari for the commiserations, assured him that he will not relent in praying for the unity and progress of the country, adding that Nigerians are also praying for the President's quick recovery.
Get well soon.

6 March 2017 at 14:24
Vivian Reginalds said...

akuko!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

6 March 2017 at 14:39
Anonymous said...

Na wa for PMB o! Maybe when all of us don die finish em go get plenty families to call from the new Asorock in London.

6 March 2017 at 14:43
Anonymous said...

Linda bikonu! When has pmb calls became a news.if not for the fact that they want us to believe he is alive.

6 March 2017 at 14:44

