President Akufo-Addo to die in six months – Ghanaian Prophet Tawiah reveals

The motive behind this evil plot, the controversial prophet said it was because some people in the NPP are still bitter about the victory of President Akufo-Addo, he told Adom News in an exclusive interview.
In November last year, he predicted that Nana Addo will win the 2016 presidential election and the prediction manifested.
Now the question is, could he be right this time? However, this comes after Zimbabwean prophet Mugadza made a similar prophecy, when he predicted October 17 for President Mugabe's death, a statement which saw him spent more than a month in remand prison following his arrest.
