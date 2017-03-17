 Presidency speaks on when it would respond to senate's rejection of acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Presidency speaks on when it would respond to senate's rejection of acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu

According to Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the presidency will react to the Senate's rejection of Ibrahim Magu's nomination as EFCC Chairman, when it receives an official communication from the house. Magu was screened and rejected by the senators on Wednesday March 15th.
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

17 March 2017 at 11:10
BONARIO NNAGS said...

The Presidency needs to put its house in order.



17 March 2017 at 11:13
OSINANL said...

17 March 2017 at 11:18
Anonymous said...

So the Presidency does not know yet that the Senate has rejected Magu?This people are jokers. They are not fit to hold any office.

17 March 2017 at 11:19
Max Ayuba said...

hmmm we waiting
17 March 2017 at 11:19
dee boi said...

17 March 2017 at 11:37

