Presidency speaks on when it would respond to senate's rejection of acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu

According to Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the presidency will react to the Senate's rejection of Ibrahim Magu's nomination as EFCC Chairman, when it receives an official communication from the house. Magu was screened and rejected by the senators on Wednesday March 15th.
6 comments:
Okay
... Merited happiness
The Presidency needs to put its house in order.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
*SIGH*
So the Presidency does not know yet that the Senate has rejected Magu?This people are jokers. They are not fit to hold any office.
hmmm we waiting
2 Sure Sites that pays you for posting comments while reading their articles
1.Applygist Tech Blog
2. Olayemi Blog Also
Read daily devotionals free
Na una sabi... dee
Post a Comment